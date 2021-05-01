Dadline: Get some sleep, everybody

Early to bed and early to rise might make a teenager wise — but it would also make them quite an anomaly based on teens I know.

A recent career switch has allowed me to work with middle school students during the week, and one thing I discovered early on is that many of them stay up ridiculously late at night. Students, their voices heavy with weariness, will tell teachers that they were up until 1 a.m. or later on school nights.

For the most part, they don’t seem to be staying up doing homework or reading. Many of them freely confess to fiddling around with their smartphones, chatting with other teen night owls on social media apps such as Snapchat and Instagram. The result is that some of these students groggily drag themselves to school, bleary-eyed, and have trouble learning the rest of the day.

Children’s sleep schedules and school start times have long been a nagging issue for many school districts and families. Older students often go to school an hour or more later than younger children so that they can get enough sleep to be rested for a full school day. Even so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 60% and 70% of teenagers don’t get enough sleep.