Dadline: Here's hoping for a semi-normal spring

We sign up our kids for T-ball and softball, believing that, because we know how to responsibly protect ourselves and our families from the coronavirus, the spring sports seasons won’t be canceled this time. We do not dwell on whether or not we could have saved the seasons last year had we done the things we do now, because the past is past and we did not know what to do. Now, maybe we do.

The spring won’t be completely normal, even under a best-case scenario. Yes, the adult kickball leagues are holding sign-ups and the restaurants are awaiting the warm weather that attracts outdoor diners. But a spike in virus cases could be like a spring freeze that zaps the buds. We’ve been frostbitten by the virus before.

Even if there are ball games, it’s unclear if we will be able to watch our children play in them, or if we will be among the sacred dozens who earn the golden tickets. Will we gather at Salem Memorial Stadium on summer nights to watch the Salem Red Sox play against whoever these teams are in this new league that Major League Baseball has forced upon us?

In baseball, every team has hope on Opening Day. Of course, hopes are immediately dashed for half the league, but I’m trying to stay positive here.