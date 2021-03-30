Dadline: Tunnel vision

The trail is a fairly level, a straight shot without curves that would wrap you in pitch black. The light at the other end serves as a beacon. Flashlights illuminate the cut stone walls, which resemble a cavern or a scene from “The Land of the Lost” or some sci-fi movie set. You get the feeling a Sleestak could lumber toward you at any moment (Google it, whippersnappers). Hikers might be kissed by drops of water from above, or splashed by streams that spill out of cracks like outdoor spigots.

Even though the trail has a hard-packed surface, you could get a little muddy, especially if you lose your bearings and veer off into either of the shallow ditches that run along each side of the path. When you get deep into the mountain and manage to get a little distance from other walkers, the far-off lights and lamps carried by fellow travelers can look like fireflies dancing in the dark.

Exiting the tunnel serves as kind of a hopeful metaphor for this current pandemic-scarred age: You emerge into light after a long, dark stretch.

Designed by Crozet, the France-born engineer who worked on the tunnel for years and whose name adorns a nearby Albemarle County community, the Blue Ridge Tunnel has long been a local landmark since it was completed on the eve of the Civil War.