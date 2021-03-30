Dadline: Tunnel vision

CROZET — Far down the trail ahead of me, a bright light punched a hole in the darkness, beaming like a small moon. This truly was the light at the end of the tunnel — about 4,200 feet away.
A shaft of nearly total blackness stretched between us and the other side of the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel, a historic, 163-year-old railroad passage where steam-powered trains once powered through Afton Mountain, which straddles the Augusta and Nelson county lines.
Now, after having been sealed for more than half a century, the tunnel is open to walkers and bikers. My family recently took a day trip to Augusta County, about 90 minutes from Roanoke, to walk through the belly of a mountain.
Thanks to the tunnel vision of the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Foundation, which spearheaded fundraising, planning and labor for nearly 20 years, the tunnel opened to foot traffic last November. The hike, which stretches about 3 miles between the parking lots on each end of the passage, has already proved to be a popular attraction, judging by the crowds of people visiting and the vehicles overfilling the small parking areas on a recent Saturday.
The walk through the tunnel is a bit surreal, as you leave broad daylight and stride into nearly complete darkness. Flashlights and head lamps are necessary to see your way through. Cellphone lights aren’t strong enough to see what’s ahead of you.
The trail is a fairly level, a straight shot without curves that would wrap you in pitch black. The light at the other end serves as a beacon. Flashlights illuminate the cut stone walls, which resemble a cavern or a scene from “The Land of the Lost” or some sci-fi movie set. You get the feeling a Sleestak could lumber toward you at any moment (Google it, whippersnappers). Hikers might be kissed by drops of water from above, or splashed by streams that spill out of cracks like outdoor spigots.
Even though the trail has a hard-packed surface, you could get a little muddy, especially if you lose your bearings and veer off into either of the shallow ditches that run along each side of the path. When you get deep into the mountain and manage to get a little distance from other walkers, the far-off lights and lamps carried by fellow travelers can look like fireflies dancing in the dark.
Exiting the tunnel serves as kind of a hopeful metaphor for this current pandemic-scarred age: You emerge into light after a long, dark stretch.
Designed by Crozet, the France-born engineer who worked on the tunnel for years and whose name adorns a nearby Albemarle County community, the Blue Ridge Tunnel has long been a local landmark since it was completed on the eve of the Civil War.
Irish immigrants blasted their way through hard greenstone with hand picks and gunpowder, boring holes and lighting the powder in the days before dynamite. They chipped away a mountain inch by murderous inch, as more than 40 workers died between 1850 and 1858. Enslaved Black laborers prepared the roadbed for rail lines, with several of them also dying during the dangerous work.
Crozet resigned from the project under criticism just as the tunnel was set to open around 1859. Trains from the Virginia Central Railroad and on up to the days of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway rumbled through the tunnel until World War II, when the passage was abandoned because newer locomotives and freight cars were too large for the old tunnel.
The Blue Ridge Tunnel was bypassed by a larger parallel tunnel just yards away, a rail line still used by CSX and Amtrak trains today.
Over the years, plans for the tunnel were made and abandoned, including a project to seal the passage for use as a propane storage facility in the 1950s, an idea that never fully came to fruition. In 2019, when crews demolished the concrete-and-iron-rod bulkheads that blocked each end, the tunnel was fully open for the first time in more than 60 years.
Reaching the parking areas for the Blue Ridge Tunnel is easy, although parking on a busy weekend is not. The most parking spaces are at the west entrance, which can be reached by leaving Interstate 64 at exit 99 — that’s the exit where the weird Afton Mountain ghost town of an abandoned hotel and other vacant, neglected buildings stands. You can get some tunnel info from a trailer that serves as a visitors center of sorts at that same exit.
Travel north on U.S. 250 for about 1 mile, where the entrance is on the left. Cars often line both sides of the one-way loop road — which might not be recommended by trail advocates but seemed to be allowed when we were there.
To get to the east entrance, take the same exit and travel south on U.S. 250. That entrance has less parking, but the walk to the tunnel is easier. Best to get there early, or maybe visit during a weekday (such as during the upcoming spring break for many schools).
The walk to the west entrance is longer and tougher (but there’s more parking), especially the return hike, which is mostly uphill for three-quarters of a mile. A one-way stroll through the tunnel can take up to a half-hour, and the round-trip is about 90 minutes, which means the parking spaces turn over far quicker than they do, for example, at the McAfee Knob trailhead on a busy weekend.
The area boasts perhaps the most wineries, breweries and distilleries per square mile than about anywhere near here, which gives folks plenty of places to relax after their tunnel visits. Plan to have a designated driver who can navigate the curves of Virginia 151, a road lined with pubs from Avon (Brew Mountain) to Nellysford (Bold Rock and Devil’s Backbone). Waynesboro has plenty of takeout options if you’re hungry.
For more information, go to http://blueridgetunnel.org. See you on the other side.