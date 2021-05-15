Dadline: Welcome to the 'Almost Normal'

Last Saturday night, my daughter and a friend got all dressed up like they were going to see a show.
Which is exactly what they did.
No, they didn’t go to a theater. Yes, they watched a taped event streamed through our television. They sat 6 feet apart and wore masks (for some of the evening, anyway). But the performance of “The Drowsy Chaperone” by Patrick Henry High School’s PH Players was a big hit, especially considering that a year ago at this time, schools were canceling their springtime theatrical performances.
High school students acted, danced and lip-synced up a storm. Performers were even able to hold a cast party during the weekend when the play was video-streamed. No audience was there to cheer after every number, but my daughter and her friend loved the play.
It all felt so normal. Almost.
One year after the world shut down, plays went dark, ballgames were canceled and graduations got scrapped, things are different. COVID-19 still stalks us, but people are getting vaccinated and many folks, thankfully, are still taking proper precautions, such as wearing masks in public, to stifle the virus.
Spring sports are being played. Graduations are a go, with limitations. The Salem Red Sox, whose season evaporated last summer, returned last week just in time for less-than-capacity summer nights at the ballpark.
I have watched my daughter play high school softball one year after her final middle school season was erased. I take my chair to the game, wear a mask and revel in my child’s so-far winless campaign. Who cares if they win or lose? We’re outside watching sports!
Shakespeare has been staged outdoors on Grandin Road. (Mill Mountain Theatre’s final presentation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be performed by an all-youth cast outside at Heights Community Church at 2 p.m. Sunday.) The Blue Ridge Marathon successfully scaled mountains and zipped past the pandemic last month, with some restrictions on post-race partying.
No, this isn’t normal. It isn’t even a “new normal,” to repeat the viral cliche. Call it the “almost normal.”
And, boy, does it feel good.
Children in school, even if it’s just a few days a week. Plays performed by actors wearing face shields. Restaurants expanding indoor seating capacity while still encouraging lots of takeout. Normal? Almost.
A year ago, we all wondered when things would return to normal. Then, as virus cases and deaths increased dreadfully, we all feared that life would never get back to when we hit the pause button. “Almost normal” is the happy medium, for now.
I still wear a mask to work and when I go shopping, even though I am fully vaccinated. I don’t eat out much, but I still order a lot of to-go meals from local restaurants. I have been to the Grandin Theatre a couple of times for shows that offered extremely limited seating. I stream many more movies and shows to watch at home than I once did.
When I finally get to the ballpark, I will have a mask with me — and not a catcher’s mask.
This summer, I will drink beer with friends, sit on the front porch with neighbors and invite folks over for evenings by the firepit. My family will take a long road trip.
My life feels almost normal.
Maybe that’s the best we can expect. I can live with that.
