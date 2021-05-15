Dadline: Welcome to the 'Almost Normal'

Last Saturday night, my daughter and a friend got all dressed up like they were going to see a show.

Which is exactly what they did.

No, they didn’t go to a theater. Yes, they watched a taped event streamed through our television. They sat 6 feet apart and wore masks (for some of the evening, anyway). But the performance of “The Drowsy Chaperone” by Patrick Henry High School’s PH Players was a big hit, especially considering that a year ago at this time, schools were canceling their springtime theatrical performances.

High school students acted, danced and lip-synced up a storm. Performers were even able to hold a cast party during the weekend when the play was video-streamed. No audience was there to cheer after every number, but my daughter and her friend loved the play.

It all felt so normal. Almost.

One year after the world shut down, plays went dark, ballgames were canceled and graduations got scrapped, things are different. COVID-19 still stalks us, but people are getting vaccinated and many folks, thankfully, are still taking proper precautions, such as wearing masks in public, to stifle the virus.