DAR bestows two service awards

Anne Judkins Campbell and Debbie Sherman-Lee have been honored for their outstanding community service to a variety of organizations by the Alleghany Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The presentation was made by Karen Spicer Finch, Regent of Alleghany Chapter, at a luncheon at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Christiansburg on April 9.

Campbell, a lifelong resident of Blacksburg, is the president of the Sojourn Center for Hospice Care. The center will offer a home-like environment to the terminally ill. It will mean clients can avoid the impersonal nature of a hospital and have their families with them as they approach the end of life, yet have medical care available when needed. In a progress report to the group, Campbell stated there are no similar hospice facilities in the New River Valley at this time. In her remarks, she also said that 27 acres of land in the vicinity of Warm Hearth and LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery have been donated for the project. Campbell is a retired OB/GYN Nurse Practitioner with LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery and was at Radford Community Hospital as a RN. She has been quoted as saying, “Death is similar to birth in that we have only one chance to get it right.” Campbell has also served on the Montgomery County School Board’s committee to develop the first Family Life Education curriculum and has served on various committees and boards including Planned Parenthood, Perinatal Care, and teacher of various community and hospital-based education programs for teens and preteens, contraception, osteoporosis and genetic testing in pregnancy. She was on the advisory committee for The Women’s Center at Virginia Tech.

Sherman-Lee, a Christiansburg native and former teacher at Christiansburg High School, is chair of the board of directors of Christiansburg Institute. She has been active with the Montgomery County Christmas Store since it began in 1982 and is a member of the steering committee for Dialogue on Race, as well as a member of the board of Community Housing Partners, among her many community service activities. She was recognized for her work in preserving and restoring the remaining building of Christiansburg Institute, a school for African American students begun in 1866 at the conclusion of the Civil War. At one time CI was the only Virginia secondary school for African Americans west of Roanoke. It was an academic, industrial and cultural training school modeled after the more well-known Tuskegee Institute as well as Hampton Institute, the alma mater of Booker T. Washington. Sherman-Lee spoke about the efforts to create a museum and restore the Edgar A. Long Building, named after the longtime superintendent of CI. She also gave a brief summary of the history of the school, which was the only accredited school in Montgomery County, when school de-segregation caused the school to be closed. She spoke of regret that she was a student there for only one year before Montgomery County decided to close the school and send its students to the formerly all-white public schools.

The Alleghany Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was organized in Blacksburg in 1911. NSDAR has as its three prime objectives Education, Preservation and Patriotism. The members of Alleghany Chapter believe these two women exemplify those objectives.

- Submitted by Karen Finch and Dot Cupp