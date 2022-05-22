DAR chapter installs officers

The Alleghany Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution installed officers for the 2022-2025 term of office at a luncheon at the Farmhouse restaurant in Christiansburg on April 9.
The new officers include: Deborah Goeller Haught, regent; Vicki Baird Stec, vice regent; Harriet Fry Tuck, secretary; Tracee Leigh de Hahn, treasurer (not present); Diane Wilson Catley, registrar; Harriet Lester Williams, chaplain; and Dorothy Nolen Cupp, historian. These women were installed by DAR District VII Director Jeanne Motley Dooley.
The DAR works to promote community service, preserve history and is involved with education as well as supporting those who serve our nation in the military. The Alleghany Chapter consists of more than 80 women who are united in dedication to the NSDAR mission.
— Submitted by Karen Finch and Dot Cupp