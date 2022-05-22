 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAR chapter installs officers

DAR officers

DAR Alleghany Chapter officers (from left) Harriet Fry Tuck, Dorothy Nolen Cupp, Deborah Goeller Haught, Jeanne Motley Dooley, Diane Wilson Catley, Harriet Lester Williams, Vicki Baird Stec

 Courtesy DAR Alleghany Chapter

The Alleghany Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution installed officers for the 2022-2025 term of office at a luncheon at the Farmhouse restaurant in Christiansburg on April 9.

The new officers include: Deborah Goeller Haught, regent; Vicki Baird Stec, vice regent; Harriet Fry Tuck, secretary; Tracee Leigh de Hahn, treasurer (not present); Diane Wilson Catley, registrar; Harriet Lester Williams, chaplain; and Dorothy Nolen Cupp, historian. These women were installed by DAR District VII Director Jeanne Motley Dooley.

The DAR works to promote community service, preserve history and is involved with education as well as supporting those who serve our nation in the military. The Alleghany Chapter consists of more than 80 women who are united in dedication to the NSDAR mission.

— Submitted by Karen Finch and Dot Cupp

