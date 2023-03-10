The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford invites area students who plan to pursue studies in a human services or human medical field to apply for their annual scholarship. The cutoff date to apply is April 13.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding students in the Montgomery County and Radford school systems.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on April 13 by mail or email to rsvp@montgomerycountyva.gov.

For application forms or more information, students should visit RSVP’s website at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp, contact their school counselors, or contact RSVP at hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.

- The Roanoke Times