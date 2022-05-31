Draper Mountain project highlights National Trails Day June 4

Friends of Draper Mountain, Pulaski County and the town of Pulaski will be participating in National Trails Day by hosting a day of “work and fun” on Draper Mountain on Saturday, June 4.

National Trails Day is an annual national event founded by the American Hiking Society where the main focus is to get people across the nation involved in cleaning, restoring and appreciating their local trail systems.

“Draper Mountain is rich in history; it is a real treasure for Pulaski,” said Karen Gerloch, member of Friends of Draper Mountain. ”Knowing how important it is to be outdoors, the Draper Mountain trails give us hiking, biking and picnicking opportunities without having to drive out of the county. National Trails Day offers a chance to bring volunteers together to help preserve those trails.”

The day of “work and fun” will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with volunteers meeting at Central Gym in Pulaski and being transported to the Draper Overlook. The morning will start with cleanup, trimming and trash pickup projects on the overlook. Volunteers will then enjoy lunch at noon, provided by the town of Pulaski, at the Draper Mountain amphitheater. The afternoon will resume with work on the Draper Mountain bike trails. All trail work is planned to be completed by 3 p.m.

“As part of our focus on outdoor spaces this year, the town of Pulaski is excited to partner with Pulaski County for their National Trails Day event,” said Nathan Repass, the outdoor facilities coordinator for the town. “This event is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors with others from the community, and give back to the trails that bring us together.”

After the event, volunteers will be able to participate in a guided, downhill bike ride on the Draper Mountain bike trails or a guided hike along the Draper Mountain wayside. Volunteers will be provided with transport for their bikes to and from the Draper Overlook.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and a trail tool if they would like. Tools will also be provided. This is a free event but volunteers are asked to register. The link to register, along with more details about the event, can be found on the Friends of Draper Mountain Facebook page.

- Submitted by Shelby Vandergriff