100+ Women Who Care NRV donates to Montgomery Museum

The local chapter of the 100+ Women Who Care of the New River Valley recently donated $10,625 to the member-selected organization, Montgomery Museum of Art & History in Christiansburg.

Montgomery Museum of Art & History was chartered in 1983 for the purpose of collecting, preserving and interpreting the history of Montgomery County and the region. Additionally, the museum promotes an understanding of the role of art and artists in the area primarily through the exhibition of the work of regional artists. The museum plans to use the funds donated by the 100+WWC NRV to expand its educational programming outreach by making materials more accessible to individuals and schools; help fund the Town Square Storyboard Project’s signs and subsequent installation; and bolster new art and history offerings to promote programs and exhibits that highlight untold and neglected voices and stories.

The museum’s executive director, Casey Jenkins, said, “We are so grateful to the 100+ WWC for making this funding available to the museum. This funding will help ensure that cultural programming is accessible to everyone within Montgomery County, Virginia, and beyond.”

At each 100+ WWC NRV quarterly meeting, three local not-for-profits are drawn from a bucket. Each organization must have a 100+ WWC NRV sponsor wiling to present on its behalf. The group’s membership area includes the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and the City of Radford. All interested women are invited to join the group to support local not-for-profits that make the New River Valley a better place to live.

The 100+ WWC NRV meets on the third Tuesday of January, April, July and October. The group continues to meet virtually and will get together via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Committed members donate $100 each quarter and each meeting lasts one hour.

For more information, visit www.100womenwhocarenrv.com or email nrv100wwc@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Connie Froggatt