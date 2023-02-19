Annie Lawrence wrote The Roanoke Times about her 8-year-old daughter, Bea, who wanted to do something this Valentine’s Day to combine her love of crafting with her desire to help others to feel loved and appreciated.

According to Lawrence, after some careful consideration, Bea landed on making unique hand-crafted Valentine’s Day cards for each of the 87 residents of the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd. Once she created them for the residents, she started working on cards for the 100 employees of the center, saying they need to “feel the love,” too, Lawrence wrote.

“This has meant much cutting, pasting, coloring, and writing over the past weeks, not to mention several supply-runs. All this in addition to her normal school load,” Lawrence wrote.

She continued “We may not have family or friends at Skyline but we are members of the Floyd community. Although young, Bea feels a need and desire to give to her community, in whatever way she can.”

- The Roanoke Times