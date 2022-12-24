'Atlanta Five' makes donation to Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread

A group of friends and former co-workers who banded together over their love of baseball more than twenty years ago recently donated funds to Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread for a Christmas offering.

The “Atlanta Five” started at New River Community College where they all worked.

“The group got together to go to a baseball game in Atlanta and then named ourselves the ‘Atlanta Five’ on our return trip, similar to the infamous Chicago Seven,” said Peggy Taylor, one of the founding members of the group. “Not only did we continue to go to games every year in Atlanta and other places, but we celebrated birthdays, retirements, mortgage burnings, Christmas gatherings, beach trips and other events and became the ‘Atlanta Five Family.’

“Our group still includes four of the original ones; we lost math professor Tom Flohr to a brain tumor in 2005,” Taylor continued. “The other original four are Jutta Green (business professor), Ray Wurzburger (accounting professor), Wes Adcock (chemistry professor) and me (retired director of student services). Chris Pugh, who worked at New River initially and then went to Ruritan National where she still works part-time, also joined our family around 2005.”

Each year, the group donates money to a charity instead of exchanging Christmas gifts. For the last several years, they have made their donation to Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread, where Taylor serves as a member of the board of directors. This year, they donated $800.

“We would love to encourage others to donate because we believe so strongly in their mission and service to our community, and we know how much these donations mean,” said Taylor. “We also think Christmas is the perfect time to share our gifts with those in need.”

RFDB has been providing a hot lunchtime meal to hundreds of people each week Monday through Friday for 30 years, and to Meals on Wheels recipients since 2006.

To learn more about RFDB, go to https://www.radfordfairlawndailybread.org.

- Submitted by Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread