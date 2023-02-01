 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blacksburg residents asked to donate used caps and gowns

In a recent Citizens Alert message, the Town of Blacksburg Sustainability Office announced a Cap and Gown Drive in support of this year’s Blacksburg High School senior class. 

The Sustainability Office is partnering with BHS and Sustainable Blacksburg to encourage re-use of previous years’ graduation gear, the alert said.

Ordinarily, caps and gowns are used only once. With an average BHS graduating class of 320 students, discarding these items produces a lot of waste.

Organizers are looking for blue gowns only, from 2018 or later, as well as caps, stoles and cords. Donations can be made at the main entrance of Blacksburg High School Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

To help keep the costs of this project to a minimum, organizers are encouraging materials to be dry-cleaned before being donated, although this is not a requirement.

For more information, please contact the Sustainability Office at 540-443-1617 or sustainability@blacksburg.gov.

- The Roanoke Times

