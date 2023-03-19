Blacksburg United Methodist Church will have its annual spring children’s consignment sale Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Families will have a chance to get great deals on seasonal kids’ clothes and shoes, toys, books, baby gear, sports equipment, maternity clothing and more. Many of the available items are like-new, and some even brand-new. Attendees will want to shop early to get the best selection, but some items will be half-price between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
Please note that this sale accepts cash or checks only – no cards or electronic payments.
The event takes place in the Whisner Building at BUMC’s 111 Church St. SE campus. Come to the rear entrance at Lee and Penn Streets.
For more information, contact Ann Raridon at bumckidsale@aol.com.
— The Roanoke Times