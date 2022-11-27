Christiansburg Lions Club Craft Show returns Dec. 3

The Christiansburg Lions Club is excited to be celebrating our 30th Annual Holiday Craft Show! Our 2022 show will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

This year’s show will be one of our best, as we welcome back some 145 vendors who over the years have been the mainstay of our Craft Show, and have brought their crafts and homemade goodies from far and wide to share with the folks of the Christiansburg area and the New River Valley — jewelry, wood crafts, pictures and paintings, homemade baked goods, and other items too numerous to mention! Over the years, the crafters have made Christmas in our area a real joy and a happy time of seeing the various crafts, seeing the variety of talents and skills that go into craft making, and being able to do a little early shopping.

Our Holiday Craft Show we feel is one of the ways we give back to the community in that we provide an opportunity for folks to shop, enjoy the day, enjoy the crowd of locals, and take advantage of our Lions Club Snack Bar without having to prepare a luncheon meal at home.

In addition, this is our major fundraising event of the year, and all of the proceeds from the day go to our special projects, with our main focus on providing glasses and vision screening and vision help to those less fortunate as well as to our local school children with our annual school vision screening.

Our club also provides support for local charities and organizations like the Montgomery County Emergence Assistance Program, the Christmas Store, Scouts, local rescue and fire departments, Boys and Girls State, scholarships for area high school students, and other local needs and concerns. All in all, we believe we have “put back” into our community over $300,000 for a various community agencies, organizations and other benevolent groups. Plus we support International Lions Club projects, such as Leader Dog for the Blind, diabetes awareness and prevention, children’s programs around the world, financial support for earthquakes, hurricanes and other world crises.

We cannot help but offer our gratitude and praise to the many people, crafters, shoppers, sponsors and community folks who have made all of this possible.

The Christiansburg Recreation Center is located at 1600 N. Franklin St. and admission to the Craft Show is free. We invite all our friends and neighbors to come out and join with us in this festive time of shopping and community gathering!

- Submitted by Doug Kanney