Christiansburg Lions Club thanks all who helped with 2022 Craft Show

After several years of COVID-related restrictions on their activities, Christiansburg Lions Club reports enjoying a busy 2022, including the addition of eight new members.

The year was capped off by their annual Holiday Craft Show in December, traditionally the club’s biggest fundraiser for the projects and programs they support.

“For the various volunteers who work with us and lend a hand in helping crafters move in and move out, it makes our work and day a lot easier and smoother,” said Lion Doug Kanney in an end-of-year news release. “To them we owe a debt of appreciation and gratitude for a job well done.”

Kanney also thanked the event’s more than 30 sponsors, including Platinum-level supporters The Montgomery County Department of Recreation, Horne Funeral Home, Shelor Motor Mile, Thomas and Wall Realtors, Summit Community Bank, McCoy Funeral Home, and Joe Simmons Insurance and Investments.

“Without our sponsors, our labors and work would be less than successful, for our sponsors give us the stability and the resources to continue our giving to worthy causes and programs both local and distant,” he said in the release.

“And obviously, without our crafters and their arts and crafts, our show would be greatly diminished and we would not have much to offer our many shoppers and guests,” he noted.

Lions Clubs are perhaps best known for their work in sight conservation, but their service includes childhood diabetes awareness and prevention, the environment, drug awareness and prevention, hearing and audiology concerns, and the general needs of the clubs’ local communities.

To learn more about the Christiansburg Lions Club, visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/christiansburgva/ or find them on Facebook at Christiansburglions/.

- The Roanoke Times