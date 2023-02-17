The YMCA at Virginia Tech is once again partnering with the Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club and Chi Delta Alpha service sorority to present the “Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique.”

Also known as “The Cinderella Project,” the boutique helps teens on a budget get ready for prom by providing new and gently used formal wear, shoes and accessories for both young ladies and young men.

“The Cinderella Project is one of BJWC’s favorite community projects that aligns with our mission,” said Amy Dempsey of the Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club in a YMCA news release about the event. “Our members enjoy helping the young men and women have a great experience in finding their formal wear that they may not otherwise be able to due to expense.”

The Y’s Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique has been developed to offset this potential issue. The assortment of clothing is large, with a variety of options for all. The Y has volunteers to help with the process of selecting just the right outfit, as well as other volunteers to help with grooming tips when available. The Y ensures that price is not an issue, so nobody will leave empty handed.

“Finding a need and filing it, that’s what the YMCA at Virginia tech does,” said YMCA Director of Thrift Shop Operations Ron Ovelgoenner.

The Thrift Shop is located at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. Boutique dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- The Roanoke Times