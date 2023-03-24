The Clothesline Project returns to the Virginia Tech campus the week of March 27. Initiated in 1994 by the Montgomery County chapter of the National Organization for Women, the annual event is an effort to raise awareness of gender-based and sexual violence, and its impact on survivors and on society.

The project’s hallmark is a display of shirts hung side by side on a clothesline, as though the survivors were standing there themselves, bearing witness to the violence that is committed on a daily basis.

Community members are encouraged to view the display on Tuesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rain location is Squires Student Center.

More than 630 shirts made by New River Valley residents are currently on the line. Color-coded to represent the many forms that sexual and gender-based violence takes, the shirts demonstrate the pain and suffering of the survivors, aid in their healing process, and celebrate their strength and courage to overcome the past.

The Clothesline Project encourages survivors to come forward to break the silence by creating shirts to share their stories. Anyone who would like to add a shirt to the clothesline can create one at one of several workshops at the Women’s Center at Virginia Tech. The workshops will be offered daily: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 27, 28, 29 and 31, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 30. The Women’s Center is located at 206 Washington St. in Blacksburg.

Local sponsors of the Clothesline Project include Montgomery County NOW, the United Feminist Movement, the Women’s Center at Virginia Tech, and the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley.

For more information, please contact Susan Anderson at 540-231-8041 or anderson@vt.edu.

- The Roanoke Times