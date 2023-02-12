The Montgomery County Country Kids 4-H team had a busy year in 2022. New contests were attempted, new members joined the club, and there were several first-time competitors as well as veterans who placed exceptionally well in competition, according to Robyn Sazonov, who helps coordinate the club’s activities.

The club started out the year with regular hippology, horse judging and horse bowl practices, which paid off at the first contest, put on by Virginia Tech’s Block and Bridle club in Blacksburg. Club members did a great job in hippology and horse judging, competing against many teams from across Virginia.

Next was the statewide 4-H Equismartz knowledge-based competition at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, where club members participated in communications, hippology, horse judging and Horse Bowl.

The teams brought home an impressive number of top-10 awards and scored many individual first-place ribbons as well. Junior members Marybeth Martin and Emma Kate Sazonov were invited to represent Virginia at Southern Regionals in Perry Georgia, based on their first-place team presentation on the history of the Pony Express.

State Finals wrapped up the competitive 4-H year at the Virginia Horse Center, and Country Kids had 12 members riding in the show. Aside from a wonderful showing with their horses and ponies, several members scored top placings in hippology, horse judging, Horse Bowl, art, and photography contests, and senior member Lucy Goyne was awarded the Connie Collier 4-H Scholarship.

The club is looking forward to another busy and exciting year in showing and educational contests. For a complete review of the club’s 2022 competition results, search this headline on roanoke.com.

Country Kids 4-H club is a fun and supportive group of youth and their families, operating out of Meadow Ridge Stables in Christiansburg. Membership is free and horse ownership is not required. If you would like to learn more about joining this great group, go to meadowridgestables.net or contact leader Reanna Willey at 540-449-7433.

