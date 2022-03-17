Cub Pack organizing in Blacksburg

Become a charter member of Cub Pack 158! All are welcome to attend a meeting Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg.

Cub Scouts is for boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade – a fun program that promotes character development, citizenship training and personal fitness. Cub Scouts make new friends in den and pack meetings, play purposeful games, and learn new skills through age-appropriate activities. There are opportunities to spend time as a family going camping and participating in outdoor activities.