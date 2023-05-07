In April, the Alleghany Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored Evelyn Graves West and Sharon Keith Thompson with the DAR’s Excellence in Community Service Awards. The nationally authorized awards were presented by Alleghany Regent Debbie Haught.

Evelyn, who is 100 years old, still knits for several hours every day. Among her acts of service, she launched the prayer shawl ministry at Blacksburg United Methodist Church, and has personally made more than 400 of the approximately 1,200 prayer shawls given to people so far. She has also made hundreds of knitted items for the local Christmas Store, such as hats, scarves and baby layette items. When it was announced that she had given 132 items to the Christmas Store last year, Evelyn smiled and said, “I’ve already finished 62 for this year.”

Sharon has been actively involved in a number of activities around Blacksburg for more than 20 years. She was instrumental in starting the Blacksburg Battles Cancer project, which has raised and donated more than $300,000 to help local people suffering from cancer. She too has been involved with the Christmas Store, serving as volunteer coordinator, and has also been a guiding light in the Special Olympics program for many years.

Honorary Chapter Regent Karen Finch said in an email that both women commented about the importance of kindness in our world and of the satisfaction and happiness which comes from helping others.

- The Roanoke Times