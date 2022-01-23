Dublin church spreads love with new sign

Tower of Refuge Church recently installed a new LOVEworks sign on the church grounds on Oak Grove Avenue in Dublin.

“If ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ and places all over Virginia build these ‘love’ signs, shouldn’t the church build one of these signs, since we are all about the love of God?” said Tower of Refuge Pastor Stacy Cope, in a news release issued by Pulaski County Tourism.

Virginia’s LOVEworks campaign comprises more than 275 “love” signs throughout the commonwealth. The Virginia Tourism Corporation launched LOVEworks nearly 10 years ago as a way to build on the 50-year-old “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan and to help communities strengthen their own tourism messages. Signs are fabricated from a wide variety of materials and carry themes that resonate with their locations.

According to the release, Cope was inspired by the Biblical passage John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Over the years, LOVEworks signs have become popular attractions for locals and travelers alike, who stop for a closer look and to take photos. Tower of Refuge encourages people to visit and take photos with their new LOVE sign as well.

“The Tower of Refuge’s vision for Virginia’s LOVEworks campaign creatively and artfully builds upon the message of love,” stated Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet in the same news release. “It not only reminds observers of everything we love about beautiful Pulaski County and this great commonwealth, but also eloquently shares the message about the ultimate sacrifice of love by our Creator.

“Pulaski County is grateful that our faith-based community is getting involved in more traditional-business community programs, and to see the Tower of Refuge employ such intentionality with their approach to this project, we can only hope for a lot more participation like this in the future.”

With this installation, Pulaski County is now home to three LOVEworks signs, along with numerous others in the New River Valley. An interactive map can be found at https://www.virginia.org/love.

- The Roanoke Times