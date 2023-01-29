Ernie Wade named Rotary Club's Blacksburg Citizen of the Year

Ernie Wade of Christiansburg has been selected as the 2022 Rotary Club of Blacksburg Citizen of the Year.

Since 1990 the Rotary Club of Blacksburg has presented this award to a Montgomery County resident who embodies the Rotary ideal of “Service Above Self.” The award recognizes excellent business ethics, personal integrity and service to others.

Wade was plant manager for Moog Components Group in Blacksburg, and has been a longtime fixture in the Christiansburg community. He served for 10 years on the Christiansburg Town Council, as well as on numerous boards and commissions, and has been a member of the Christiansburg Kiwanis Club for over 40 years.

In addition, as president of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, Wade led the effort to purchase and renovate the former Bank of Christiansburg Building on the Christiansburg Town Square into the museum’s new home.

At the recent award presentation in Blacksburg, Rotary President Phil Araman honored Wade with a plaque, as well as a donation by the club to the Montgomery Museum in Wade’s honor.

Selection committee members commented on Wade’s tireless efforts that made the museum project possible, including a capital campaign to raise the necessary funding.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber, longtime colleague and friend, provided an introduction at the presentation, noting that despite his conspicuous and ongoing contributions to the community, “Wade has remained modest and humble, preferring to get on with the work at hand.”

Wade thanked the club for the award and the donation to the museum, and for “presenting this award to someone in our county each year,” saying he was humbled and greatly appreciated being selected for this honor.

The Rotary Club of Blacksburg is one of six Rotary clubs in the New River Valley. To learn more, contact blacksburgrotary@gmail.com.

— The Roanoke Times