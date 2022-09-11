Gift honors former Beeks library aide

As part of a recent “Books for Beeks” program in the Blacksburg United Methodist Church, a special $1,000 donation was made to allow the Margaret Beeks Elementary School librarian to purchase new books for the school library. This special donation was made to honor former longtime Beeks library/media aide Marshall Marchman, in recognition for her love of books and of the students at Beeks.

Marshall began her career at Margaret Beeks School as a sixth-grade teacher in 1968, prior to that grade being moved to the local middle school. She took a break from teaching when she and her husband, Jim, adopted twin daughters in 1972. She returned to teaching as a substitute when Amy and Crystal entered kindergarten in 1977. Later she applied for a new opening as a library aide (later termed media aide) at Beeks, where she worked part-time with librarian Mary Lough until retiring around 2010.

Marshall was diagnosed with ALS, sometimes known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2016, and left us in October 2018. During her fight with ALS she was thankful for the friends who came to read to her, just as she had done for hundreds of students at Beeks. She was remembered by everyone for the loving smile that she shared with her students and colleagues at Beeks and with all who visited her during her struggle with ALS.

Marshall loved working with the students at Beeks, reading to them, and helping them select books to borrow from the school library. Each book purchased with this donation from Jim will have a special label: a copy of Marshall’s Margaret Beeks ID card with an attribution of the book’s donation through the BUMC Books for Beeks program.

Lough, the former Beeks librarian with whom Marshall worked, said it was truly a pleasure to have Marshall’s assistance in the library. Her smile, wonderful attitude, knowledge and love of children and books were a blessing and invaluable as they worked on the many tasks necessary to run the library and meet the needs of teachers and students. Together, they encouraged a love for learning and reading in the many students who came through the doors of the Beeks media center/library.

Current Beeks librarian Rhonda Burch added that there is nothing more wonderful than the gift of books. Our Beeks family is so very grateful to Jim Marchman for his donation. It is such a blessing to be able to purchase books that students love, and to carry on the legacy of Marshall Marchman. Her love of reading and books will fill the library, and hearts, of our students.

- Submitted by Rhonda Burch