The Kiwanis Club of Blacksburg will hold their 2023 Brunswick Stew Drive-Thru fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at Price’s Fork Elementary School.

The price for stew is $10 per quart, or buy five quarts and pay $9 each. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged. Email pfesstew@gmail.com or call 540-951-5834 by Wednesday, April 19. Pay cash or check to PFES at pickup.

The annual Brunswick Stew sale is the club’s signature project, as described in press materials about the event. The sale involves Kiwanians making and selling the stew, as well as partnering with staff and student families from Price’s Fork, along with participation by Kiwanis-sponsored student clubs (Virginia Circle K and Blacksburg High School Key Club).

Funds from the annual stew sale are used to provide many valuable and needed services to the Montgomery County community. Proceeds support local kids through PFES’s art, music and physical education programs, in addition to Kiwanis programs such as food pantries for pre-K students at two elementary schools, books for 10 pre-K classes throughout the county, gifts for Christmas Angels, Scouting, foster care, beds for young kids, and assistance with Montgomery County Christmas store and Salvation Army.

For more information, please contact Kiwanian Jerry Jones at 540-552-8296 or gmjones@vt.edu.

— The Roanoke Times