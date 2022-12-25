Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg reports busy year

The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg wrapped up a busy 2022 with its annual Children’s Christmas Party on Dec. 15 (see photo on page 2), but that was just one of many activities the club engaged in during the past year.

Perhaps the best-known activity is the club’s annual Wilderness Trail Festival in September, which is not only the group’s largest fundraising project, but also the largest downtown event in Christiansburg, drawing an estimated crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 attendees.

But behind the scenes, the club is behind many other projects, such as:

The Head Start Backpack Program, which provides food for Head Start children during the weekend, when school meals aren’t available; members procure, inventory, store the food and pack more than 50 bags each Thursday, just prior to the club’s weekly meeting.

Awarding three $1,000 dollar college scholarships to Christiansburg High School students who need support for their continuing education.

Providing annual support in the form of financing and volunteer assistance to Kiwanis Park, where an approximately 5-acre expansion is currently under way.

Making donations to groups such as the Intellectual Disabilities Agency of the New River Valley, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Montgomery County Department of Social Services, the CHS cheerleaders and others.

All told, club members provided 4,113 hours of volunteer service to the local community through their support of these and other activities, according to club member Ernie Wade’s annual update.

The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg currently has 64 members and is the largest club in Division 16 of the Capital District, Wade’s report states. The club has provided service to the local community since its charter was granted in 1949.

