Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg’s 2022-23 officers installed at annual meeting

At the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg’s annual meeting, Steve Simmons (a member of the Christiansburg Club and just installed as lieutenant governor for the 16th Division of the Capital District) installed the 2022-23 fiscal year’s officers and directors.

The officers are as follows: president, Gary Morris; vice president, Dan Fite; secretary, Teddy McCracken; assistant secretary, Bruce Board; treasurer, Mark Cox; assistant treasurer, Steve Simmons; and immediate past president, Kelley Olsen.

Directors installed who will serve through 2024 are Jim Vanhoozier, George Silber, Christina Waddell and Leo Scaggs. Other directors remaining on the board through 2023 are Blaine Keesee, Fernando Vissani, Alison Gordon and Bruce Board.

Earlier in the evening, Steve Simmons was installed as lieutenant governor for Division 16 of the Capital District by Bob Lewit, Trustee of the Capital District and a member of the Christiansburg club.

Dan Fite was selected as the Kiwanian of the Year. This award is granted to the club member who demonstrates outstanding service during the year.

The club meets each Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Christiansburg.

Kiwanis is a global organization of members, clubs and partners who are dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg has provided service in our local community since the charter was granted in 1949.

- Submitted by Ernie Wade