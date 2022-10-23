Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg installs new board, inducts new members

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg completed its 76th year by installing new officers and directors for 2022-23 on Oct. 6 at Warm Hearth Village.

The 2022-23 officers include president Meghan Kuczmarski, president-elect Tom Layne, vice-president Doug Butts, treasurer Jerry Jones and secretary Don Linkous. They were installed by Capital District Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Steve Simmons of Christiansburg Kiwanis.

The club also installed new directors including Gene Cliff, Miranda Layne, Amy Slone, Sherry Shelley, Stephen Boyle and Norm Marriott, Mark Tapp and George Mauney.

New club members since July 2021 include Doug Butts, Charlene Flick, Trevor Gray, Logan Kessenger, Dori Marriott, George Mauney, Sherry Shelley, Amy Slone and Chuck Smith. On Oct. 1, Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis was also pleased to add Giles County Kiwanis as a club satellite with the following members: Courtney McGuire-McClaugherty, Amber Miller, Meghan Pfleiderer, Amy Santantonio, Helen Wallace and new member Rachel Lake. Giles County Kiwanis will continue its Kids Closets in five Giles County Public Schools as well as conducting their own fundraising.

Kiwanian Sue Bentley was recognized as a 30-year club member and was awarded the Legion of Honor by club secretary Don Linkous during the installation banquet.

Our major focus is serving the children of the world one child, one community at a time, through programs such as stocking food pantries at two elementary schools, providing funds for schools to buy books, providing parents with ID kits for young children, and purchasing gifts for Salvation Army Christmas Angels.

Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis meets every Thursday for lunch plus a program at Warm Hearth Village. If interested, please join us for lunch starting at noon.

- Submitted by Jerry Jones, PR Chair