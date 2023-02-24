On Friday, March 10, the Floyd County Library Building Fund Inc. and the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library will hold an Open House to celebrate the 50th anniversary of public library service in Floyd County. The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at the library building, located at 321 N. Main St. in Floyd.

The Open House will feature refreshments, music and an opportunity to reminisce about the library's history and impact on the community. Several distinguished speakers will participate, including a representative from the Floyd County Woman's Club, which initiated the library in 1973, and local historian Judge Gino Williams, who will share some fascinating insights about Floyd County's history as it relates to the library.

All members of the Floyd County community are invited to join in the celebration of this significant milestone.

For more information, contact Branch Manager Joann Verostko at 540-745-2947 or jverostko@mfrl.org

