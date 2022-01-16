Lions Club Craft Show a big success

Wow! After a “layoff” of a year from our Annual Lions Club Holiday Craft Show because of the COVID virus, we had a remarkable and enjoyable time in hosting what would have been our 30th Lions Club Craft Show! And a great crowd came out to do some early Christmas shopping of arts and crafts and homemade goodies from almost 140 vendors.

What made this year’s show such a success was the ongoing leadership of our Lions Club officers. This year’s team of Daisy and Jim Hardenstein, Wayne Bishop and our Lions Club President Charles DeHart gave us good direction, leadership and encouragement. It made for a great time for us all!

In this 2021 Holiday Craft Show we once again attracted somewhere between 3,500 and 4,000 shoppers. It was a great day for our Christiansburg Lions Club and for those who came out to do some shopping and to support our Lions Club’s major fundraising event of the year. Through our efforts on this particular Saturday in December, we find ways to support our primary goals of vision conservation, eyeglass screening and eye-leader dogs for those with vision and sight issues.

And along with our efforts for sight conservation, we also support early childhood diabetes research, environmental concerns, prothesis programs, as well as local benevolences such as fire, rescue, Scouts, Boys and Girls State, and scholarships for local high school graduates.

In all of these efforts and particularly during this past year or so marked by struggle, we have tried to remain healthy, and in so doing to serve those in need.

In the struggle to maintain some sense of who we are as Lions in the face of such unprecedented circumstances, we are encouraged and given inspiration by the thoughts and words of Helen Keller, who praised struggle as one of our greatest blessings. She said it teaches us patience and sensitivity. She continued to say that although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it!

One of the ways that our Annual Lions Club Holiday Craft Show is successful is through the support of the shoppers, and also very much by the support of our sponsors, of which there are many. One of the most important is the support of our location sponsor, the Christiansburg Recreation Center, which allows us to use the facility for our Craft Show; and Joe Simmons, a local businessman who opens up the major parking area behind the Rec Center for the shoppers.

We also have five Platinum Sponsors: Horne Funeral Home, New River Recycling, McCoy Funeral Home, Thomas and Wall Realtors, and Town and Country Veterinary Clinic; three Gold Sponsors: Dehart Tile Co. Inc., G & H Appliance, and Rice Realty and Land Sales. And along with these major sponsors, we have some 22 Silver Sponsors who help us reach our financial goals. And along with these sponsors, there were a number who supported our snack bar: Kroger, Food Lion, Hardee’s, Walmart, Pizza Inn, Papa Johns Pizza, and Little Caesars Pizza. We are grateful for the support of these sponsors and their continued encouragement of our Lions Club goals, both local and international!

So, another Annual Lions Club Holiday Craft Show is history, but what a grand time we had, with our vendors bringing their wares, the shoppers buying some Christmas presents, and the snack bar providing food for all of us during the course of the day. All in all, a most enjoyable and successful time and a great way for us as Lions to reach out to meet the needs of others around us!

- Submitted by Doug Kanney