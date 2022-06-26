Lions on the Lake sets sail again

The eighth annual Lions on the Lake event, sponsored by the Blacksburg Breakfast Lions Club, was held June 18 at Claytor Lake State Park. This event provides boat rides, a picnic and a fun day at the lake for blind and visually impaired people of all ages and their friends and families.

The club was thrilled to return to the event after a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic. “This would have been our 10th year since we started in 2012,” according to Suzanne Ament, herself blind, and a member of the club.

“Our club started this event because we wanted to do something for the blind in the area that was more than providing glasses and financial support," she continued. "We brainstormed and since some in our club had boating experience and boats this became the focus of the project.”

The attendance shifts every year. This time there were 10 blind adults and several of them brought their children. “For whatever reason we didn’t have any blind kids,” Ament lamented. She recalled different outings and events that clubs like Lions sponsored when she was a child.

In addition to a picnic lunch and a fast spin around the lake, the gathering provides fellowship. Some people knew each other and got reacquainted and caught up. Others met for the first time.

Thanks to Claytor Lake State Park which allowed for free entrance, and to Goodwill and their New Vision Program for advertising and providing a van from Roanoke to the event.

- Submitted by Suzanne Ament, Paul French and Peter Hartmann