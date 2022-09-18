Local NAACP’s Freedom Fund event to be held online

The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP will hold our annual Freedom Fund program virtually via Facebook Live on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. This event is being organized in lieu of the in-person banquet held in previous years.

Our guest speaker will be the Rev. William “Bill” Lee, retired pastor of the Loudon Avenue Christian Church in Roanoke. Rev. Lee is a community activist and social justice advocate, and is the founder of New Horizons Health Care in Roanoke. In 2011, he was named Roanoke’s Citizen of the Year.

The program will include the presentation of our 2022 Nannie B. Hairston Community Service Award and fully paid NAACP Silver Life Membership Awards.

The Branch thanks the community for your past and continued support of our fundraising efforts that allow us to continue our civil rights advocacy and education efforts throughout the New River Valley. We hope for your support again this year, and encourage those interested to send a donation of $25 or more.

We also have several sponsorship levels which will receive program recognition, social media presence, and a special gift from our Branch which includes products made by or distributed by black-owned companies. Freedom Fund Sponsor Levels include: Benefactor, $1,000; Sustainer, $500; and Supporter, $300.

Checks should be made payable to MRF NAACP and mailed to P.O. Box 6044, Christiansburg, VA, 24068. You may also donate online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/mrf-naacp-freedomfund. To receive recognition at the Oct. 1 event as a Sponsor, please email info@mrfnaacp.org with your level of commitment by Sept. 26. All donations will be accepted and acknowledged through Nov. 1.

- Submitted by Deborah H. Travis, Branch President