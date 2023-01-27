Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP holds MLK observance online

The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch #7092 of the NAACP hosted the area’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Jan. 15 online. Some 100 people virtually viewed the celebration.

The event opened with greetings from Mistress of Ceremonies Dr. Shernita Lee, and an invocation by Rev. Michael Sanborn, followed by the sounds of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Newly elected officers for the branch for 2023-2024 were introduced: President Deborah Travis; Secretary Shirley Akers; Assistant Secretary Shirley Brown; Treasurer Jill Stewart; Assistant Treasurer Allen Palmer; and At-Large Members of the Executive Committee Marlin Reeves, Michael Sanborn and Larry Bechtel. Robert N. Barnette Jr., President of the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP, administered the oath of office and swore them in.

President Travis greeted the attendees and thanked the branch members for the opportunity to continue to serve as its president. She reminded the branch of some of the NAACP goals: a better education for our children, including Black history; protection of voter rights; better health care for all, including mental health; defending the rights of the incarcerated; sensible gun laws; and a clean environment. She thanked Dr. William Hendricks for his recent service as branch vice president, and she introduced the branch Youth Council officers: President Tyler Graves; Vice President Melvin Palmer; Treasurer Addison Clark and Secretary Sathara Kane. Palmer then read the poem “Betrayal Silence,” written by 12th-grader Kundai Chikowero of Dos Pueblos High School in California; and Kane read the poem “Martin Luther King Jr., April 4, 1968,” by the late Gwendolyn Brooks. The Youth Council co-advisors are Deborah Travis, Cheryl Burrell-Graves and Tamara Cherry-Clarke.

Branch Secretary Shirley Akers announced the winners of the annual M-R-F NAACP Branch Community Service Awards in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Mrs. Vondelear Hubbard, of Radford, and Mrs. Eulalia Mills, of Christiansburg.

Mrs. Hubbard has devoted her entire life to community service. Loving children and teaching, she has served as the PTA president at McHarg Elementary School and currently works as a substitute teacher with the Radford City Schools. Mrs. Hubbard is a member of the Radford City Police Chief Advisory Board. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she personally handmade comfortable mask extenders for the officers and for the local fire department workers. When the news about this service spread, a mother of a young child with a medical condition from another state reached out to her to make mask extenders for her daughter. Mrs. Hubbard freely donated and shipped the mask straps so that the child would have some additional comfort, since she had to wear masks continuously due to her medical needs. Mrs. Hubbard is an active member of First Baptist Church on West Rock Road in Radford. She and her husband, William, have one son William Jr., and two daughters -- Chrystal; and Yuvonda, who has passed on.

Mrs. Mills has been active in the community in many ways. She attended Christiansburg Institute and New River Community College. She has worked at Volvo in Dublin for several years and has been a continuing part of the chaplaincy and women’s committee there. She volunteers with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin to raise funds and participates in the laying of the wreaths on gravesites during the holidays. Mrs. Mills is a member of Greater Mount Zion Holy Church in Christiansburg, where she serves as an usher and as secretary to the regional youth department. She assists the elderly and those in need of transportation to doctors’ appointments and for hospital stays, and has volunteered as a caretaker for the elderly and as a visiting companion to those in need of a friendly smile. Mrs. Mills has for many years been an active member of our local branch of the NAACP and is a Silver Life Member. She has also served our branch as an at-large member of the executive committee. Mrs. Mills was married to Reggie Mills (now deceased), has three children (one deceased), several grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Samuel H. Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund offers up to five scholarships to youths who extend their education beyond high school at a college or technical school. Branch Treasurer Dr. Jill Stewart reported that last year five $1,000 scholarships were awarded. To be eligible, youths must be a member of the Youth Council, or be a child or grandchild of a branch member and live in this area. Dozens of local youths have been supported in this way since the scholarship was begun in 1998. Beginning this year, the scholarships will be $2,000 apiece. To make a donation to support the Samuel H. Clark Scholarship Fund, write a check to “M-R-F NAACP” and mark it for “Scholarship Fund” in the memo line. Then mail your donation to: M-R-F NAACP, P.O. Box 6044, Christiansburg, VA, 24068. Or go online to: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/mrf-naacp-shcs.

David Travis, past president of the branch, introduced the keynote speaker, Elder Marlin A. Reeves, assistant pastor at New Beginnings Church in Pulaski, and vice president of the New River Valley and Roanoke markets of the Freedom First Credit Union, to speak on the topic “We Can’t Define Our Purpose Until We Define Our Identity.” Reeves began by comparing Martin Luther King Jr., who battled the Goliath of racism, with David in the Bible. Like David, King had the humility to recognize his weakness and the willingness to admit his mistakes, but still he had the courage to step up and fight for what is right. Reeves stated that each of our daily actions go together to make up our identity, which in turn shapes our purpose. The speaker listed several of King’s accomplishments, but noted that he was arrested 29 times along the way. Yet he never wavered in his purpose. Our identity is determined not by our external appearance but by our daily behavior and our internal purpose. Reeves ended by comparing modern freedom fighters with a tree planted by the water. It can receive sustenance even in adverse conditions. But it will be judged by its fruit. What can we accomplish in the continuing fight to realize Dr. King’s dream?

Branch President Deborah H. Travis thanked the guest speaker, all of the program participants, and Karen Jones for the technological arrangements that made the online celebration possible. President Travis urged those gathered to follow King’s example and continue the work of advocating for justice for all by joining our NAACP branch, for $30 per year, or a Silver Life Membership of $750, payable over 10 years.

The General Body meetings of the local NAACP are on the fourth Sunday of each month. Email info@mrfnaacp.org for a link to our virtual meetings. All are welcome! You can learn more about the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP Branch #7092 and join the NAACP at mrfnaacp.org or https://www.facebook.com/mrfnaacp.org.

- Submitted by James Klagge