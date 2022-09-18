NAACP Branch to hold September meeting via Zoom

The guest speaker for CREDO (Civil Rights Educational Development Opportunity) will be Dr. Menah Pratt-Clarke, Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Vice Provost for Inclusion and Diversity and Professor of Education at Virginia Tech. Please join us as we learn more about Tech’s inclusion and diversity programs, including student opportunities and achievement.

Also in the Sept. 25 meeting we will select a Nominating Committee to coordinate election of officers and four members at large for the 2023-2024 term. The Nominating Committee will interview and come up with a slate of candidates for the various positions from among eligible members. To serve on the committee, you must be a current member as of Aug. 25. To run for office, you must be a member of this branch as of May 1 (changed by National from April 1). Prospective candidates, please be thinking about a position you wish to hold.