New River Valley Agency on Aging announces donor-advised fund

The New River Valley Agency on Aging is pleased to announce a new educational fund to enhance continuing education and advancements in the field of gerontology. The Burggraf Samaritan Fund is made possible through the generosity of Dr. Virginia “Ginger” Burggraf, retired professor at the Radford University School of Nursing.

While at Cornell University in New York during the ‘60s, Dr. Burggraf was a student in Cornell’s Hospital School of Nursing. Her school motto and song were taken from the biblical Good Samaritan: Go and Do Thou Likewise (Luke 10:37).

“This encouraged us to meet the challenges of patient care and always strive for excellence in our mission,” said Burggraf. She added, “This motto permeated my entire 58 years as a nurse, a graduate student in gerontological nursing, as a faculty member and community activist for older adults.”

During her career, Dr. Burggraf was honored as the Marcella J. Griggs Distinguished Professor in Gerontological Nursing. Throughout her academic career, Dr. Burggraf was focused on research and advancements in the field of gerontological nursing. She is widely published in the field of aging.

Her love for nursing and sharing knowledge in the advancements of aging continues today with the Burggraf Samaritan Fund. This fund will be used to enhance the continuing education and learning opportunities for staff employed at the New River Valley Agency on Aging, as Dr. Burggraf realizes the importance of community-based services in supporting the health and well-being of older adults. She understands that education and professional growth for staff are vital to ensure that the needs of older adults are met in the best way possible at the highest standard of care. Donations to the fund will allow staff to attend regional, state and national conferences on aging, as well as pursue advanced learning opportunities related to caregivers and their caregiving roles.

Gifts to the fund are tax-deductible and can be made in person, by mail or online. Gifts can be made online by simply visiting our website at www.nrvaoa.org and clicking the contributions tab. Please note the intention of the gift on checks and online gifts as BSF.

- Submitted by J. Shannon Hammons