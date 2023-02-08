In celebration of Black History Month, New River Community College and the college's Black History Committee will sponsor a guest speaker and music program on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. The event will be held in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Admission is free.

Keynote speaker Dr. Abraham Hardee III, DO, Ph.D. will present remarks on the topic of “Chasing Purpose While Maximizing your Boundaries.” Hardee is a board-certified physician in family medicine. He is core faculty with the Family Medicine Graduate Medical Education Clinic at Lewis Gale Hospital. He also serves as the Rural Medicine and Underserved Primary Care Department Chair at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Hardee graduated from VCOM and completed his Ph.D. at Virginia Tech in international health education. He is involved with numerous medical committees and organizations including the Medical Society of Virginia Assistant Board of Directors, National Reserve Corps, Faculty Advisors of Gold Humanism Honor Society, and a member of the Health Equity Collaborative of Virginia. Other community activities include serving as an NAACP member and lay speaker and elementary teacher at Blue Ridge Church. All of Hardee’s efforts aim to improve the living experience in the Appalachian Region for all persons.

Hardee has approximately a decade of professional experience working in a local urgent care and free clinic. He has most recently directed his focus toward empowering young learners of all types to pursue service and legacy building in their immediate surroundings. He is also a popular guest speaker on topics related to medicine, diversity, motivation, spirituality and education. Hardee actively participates in domestic and international health brigades and assists in natural disaster relief.

Musical performances will be presented by Jami Martin, an NRCC alumna, Donna Slaughter and Josiah Williams from Spirit of Life Worship Center, and Drumbeat from Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church.

The public is invited to the event, and light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information, please contact Elaine Powell-Hawkins at 540-674-3600, ext. 4478.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser