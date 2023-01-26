NRV Leading Lights accepting nominations for volunteer awards

NRV Leading Lights has opened nominations for the organization’s 15th annual Volunteer Awards. The deadline to submit is Friday, Feb. 17.

Awards are given in three categories: community (seven awards), high school (two awards) and college (two awards). In the community category, an award is reserved for a volunteer in Floyd County, Giles County, Pulaski County, Radford City, two in Montgomery County (due to population size), and one across the entire area to recognize Lifetime Achievement. Nominees must be current residents of the NRV. For the student category, nominees must be currently enrolled in a school or college in the New River Valley.

Prospective awardees can be involved in a wide range of volunteer activities, such as clothing banks, disaster relief, food kitchens or backpack programs, youth mentoring, civic groups and more. Nominees are selected based on the following criteria:

Strong community involvement;

Demonstrated lifestyle of dedicated, continuous, long-term engagement in volunteering;

Proven leadership; and

Creativity in initiating and implementing projects that lead to a better quality of life.

Nominations may be submitted by individuals or organizations. Teachers, guidance counselors, administrators, club sponsors and youth mentors are encouraged to nominate young people for the high school and college categories. Previous nominees who have not received an award may be nominated again. Groups and organizations may not be nominated for awards.

NRV Leading Lights will recognize this year’s distinguished volunteers at their annual celebration, scheduled for April 13.

The nomination form can be found on the website at https://leadinglightsnrv.org/nominations. For more information, email leadinglightsnrv@gmail.com.

- The Roanoke Times