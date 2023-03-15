Ashton, a student from Eastern Montgomery High School, has been named “Youth of the Year” by Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia. She was selected among the outstanding youth ages 14-18 at the organization’s Montgomery County and Roanoke City High Clubs.

Youth of the Year is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

“Ashton is a longtime member of her club, and a remarkable young woman with a bright future ahead of her,” said Interim CEO Rebekah Meadows in a news release about the award.

Ashton is a junior who plans to attend Virginia Tech and study interior design. Next she will vie for the Virginia Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America. If she wins, she will compete for Southeast Regional Youth of the Year, and could go on to the National Youth of the Year event in October.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has been one of the most important factors in my development as a person,” Ashton said in the news release. “I truly respect all the people involved and all the time and effort they have devoted to this incredibly important cause. I also simply enjoy coming here.”

For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.

- The Roanoke Times