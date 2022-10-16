Oct. 28 Walk-A-Thon will benefit RSVP's Supplies for Seniors

The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford will host a Walk-A-Thon on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon on the track at the Christiansburg Recreation Center, to benefit the 15th Annual Supplies for Seniors program. Brad Epperley, director of the Rec Center, will lead the first lap of our Walk-A-Thon at 10:15 a.m.

A minimum pre-registration fee of $5 is required. Forms can be completed at the RSVP office, located at 210 S. Pepper St., Suite D, in Christiansburg, or at the Rec Center the day of the event.

An AmeriCorps Seniors T-shirt will be available to those who register in advance, and the Rec Center will provide lunch for all participants. Rest stations, snacks and water will be available.

Registered walkers will request sponsorship for laps walked from their friends, family and neighbors. You can walk whatever length of time or distance you wish. (One lap around the track equals 1/8 mile.)

Walkers are highly encouraged to form a team with family, your church group, a civic group or friends. Since the event is being held close to Halloween, walkers are welcome to dress in a costume!

Participants will be in the running for the following prizes:

A $100 BP gas card (donated by Remon Yassa) for the most laps walked by an individual;

A $50 gift card for the largest amount raised by an individual;

A $25 gift card for the best costume (judges will be provided by the Rec Center); and

AmeriCorps Seniors Travel Mugs for the largest team.

This year we are offering a way for sponsors to pay electronically using our Mightycause fundraiser campaign page. Cash and checks made out to RSVP will also be accepted. If you are unable to join us for the Walk-A-Thon, please consider sponsoring an RSVP volunteer using our online payment system. (You can donate at https://www.givelocalnrv.org/story/S4swalk-A-Thon.)

All proceeds will go to purchase basic household and personal care items such as toiletries, detergent, word search puzzles, etc. for approximately 200 homebound seniors and veterans. RSVP volunteers and local police will distribute supplies to clients of the NRV Agency on Aging, Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread, and the Virginia Veteran and Family Support Project.

Please bring all payments, including the receipt for electronic payments, to registration the day of the event.

Bring donations of supplies to the RSVP office, the Christiansburg Recreation Center or The Village Center at Warm Hearth Village by Nov. 30.

Christiansburg Parks & Recreation, AARP and Carilion NRV Medical Center are co-sponsoring our Walk-A-Thon.

All are welcome to join us for this fun event! Please call the RSVP office at 540-382-5775 or email rsvp@montgomerycountyva.gov for more information on how to sign up for this event!

- Submitted by Mandy W. Hayes