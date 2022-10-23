Oct. 31 is deadline for ABWA coat drive

One week remains in the American Business Women’s Association ABWA Express Network’s Coats for Kids collection for the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley. The organization is seeking used or new light jackets and winter coats for both children and adults.
The deadline to deliver donations is Monday, Oct. 31.
Please note the following drop-off locations in the region:
ChristiansburgAmerican National Bank & Trust, 2950 Market St. NE (Contact: Dawn Bryant, 540-391-4040)
First Bank & Trust Co, 150 Peppers Ferry Road NE (Contact: Marie Rorrer, 540-260-9060)
Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive (Contact: Front Desk, 540-382-6500)
Paint-N-Fun, Uptown Christiansburg (Contact: Terri Welch, 540-381-1770)
Tan N Tone, 1504 N. Franklin St. (Contact: Sherry Chandler, 540-381-3777)
Tuck Chiropractic Clinic, 2045 N. Franklin St. (Contact: Dr. Jessica Morris, 540-382-3000)
BlacksburgBlacksburg Ballet/ Dance Tech, 1101 N. Main St. (Contact: Paige Godwin, 540-961-6666)
Courtyard by Marriott, 105 Southpark Drive (Contact: Front Desk, 540-552-5222)
Smith and Associates, Ameriprise, 1901 S. Main St. (Contact: Christine Smith, 540-443-9143)
Tuck Chiropractic Clinic, 620 N. Main St. (Contact: Dr. Jennifer Rathmann, 540-951-4357)
Fairlawn/Pulaski/RadfordFarmers Insurance, 1055 E. Main St., Radford (Contact: Belinda Blodgett Agency, 540-838-2198)
Lil’ Bit Corny, 111 Third St., Radford (Contact: Christine Eilert, 540-250-0236)
New River Radio Group, 7080 Lee Hwy., Fairlawn (Contact: Curtis Crowder, 540-731-6000)
Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, 6580 Valley Center Drive, Fairlawn (Contact: Shannon Ainsley, 540-674-1991)
Ridpath Insurance Agency, 6107 Fulk Drive, Radford (Contact: Suzie Anderson, 540-731-8696)
Tuck Chiropractic Clinic, 7350 Peppers Ferry Blvd. Suite B, Fairlawn (Contact: Dr. D.J. McAnich, 540-731-4357)
