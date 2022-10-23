'Operation Green Light' raises awareness of veterans' issues

On Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., Montgomery County will join Operation Green Light with a lighting ceremony at the Montgomery County Government Center.

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Montgomery County is illuminating the Government Center as well as Public Safety buildings with green light. The buildings will be illuminated through Nov. 11.

Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans, with the purpose of raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

Members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors along with representatives from Buddy Check 22, the nonprofit veteran suicide prevention organization, will be in attendance at the event.

The Montgomery County Government Center is at 755 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg.

To learn more, visit naco.org/operationgreenlight.

- Submitted by Jennifer Tatum Harris