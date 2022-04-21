 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: Prayer Night for Ukraine

03152022 DH UkraineRally p01 (copy)

More than 100 demonstrators marched in downtown Roanoke last month, supporting the people and government of Ukraine. Organizers have scheduled a prayer vigil for Saturday at River’s Edge Sports Complex.

 The Roanoke Times, File March

More than 100 people, including multiple Ukraine natives, gathered downtown in March to show support for that embattled country. Organizers have planned another event for Saturday.

About two months after Russia launched its invasion of the former Soviet republic, Prayer Night for Ukraine will begin at River’s Edge Sports Complex. Organizers including Anna Miroshnychenko have invited churches, ministers and musicians to help raise prayers beginning at 5 p.m.

Among those who accepted the invitation are Pastor Adrian Dowell and Deacon Joe Gather of Shiloh Baptist Church; Minister Rick Belous from Unity of Roanoke Valley Church; Minister Sam Belisle and his wife, Susan Belisle, from Celebration Church of God; and singer Rob Smith, Miroshnychenko told The Roanoke Times.

“I know what’s happening in Ukraine [has] touched many hearts and that’s why we want to invite you to come show your support,” Miroshnychenko wrote on a Facebook page for the event.

Among the speakers will be people who have families still in Ukraine, the Facebook page read.

— Tad Dickens

Prayer Night for Ukraine

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: River’s Edge Sports Complex (south side), 302 Wiley Drive S.W.

