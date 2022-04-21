Out & About: Prayer Night for Ukraine

More than 100 people, including multiple Ukraine natives, gathered downtown in March to show support for that embattled country. Organizers have planned another event for Saturday.

About two months after Russia launched its invasion of the former Soviet republic, Prayer Night for Ukraine will begin at River’s Edge Sports Complex. Organizers including Anna Miroshnychenko have invited churches, ministers and musicians to help raise prayers beginning at 5 p.m.

Among those who accepted the invitation are Pastor Adrian Dowell and Deacon Joe Gather of Shiloh Baptist Church; Minister Rick Belous from Unity of Roanoke Valley Church; Minister Sam Belisle and his wife, Susan Belisle, from Celebration Church of God; and singer Rob Smith, Miroshnychenko told The Roanoke Times.

“I know what’s happening in Ukraine [has] touched many hearts and that’s why we want to invite you to come show your support,” Miroshnychenko wrote on a Facebook page for the event.

Among the speakers will be people who have families still in Ukraine, the Facebook page read.

— Tad Dickens

