Roanoke College will host a symposium this weekend aimed at educating the Roanoke community about the theft of wealth, dignity and power from the Black community caused by systemic racism and white supremacy, and how the biblical rationale for faith-based reparations could help address this harm.

The symposium begins at 7 p.m. Friday with a keynote address titled “Building a Beloved Community,” by Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors, a national leader in the reparations movement. On at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nabors will join in a panel discussion with local faith and civic leaders and college faculty. Both events, set for the Colket Center’s Wortmann Ballroom, are free and open to the public.

The symposium is presented by the Roanoke Reparations Group, and is sponsored by Roanoke College’s departments of religion and philosophy, public affairs, sociology and public health studies, peace and justice, the Center for the Study of the Structures of Race, and the Office of Community, Diversity and Inclusion.

Nabors is senior pastor of historic Second Baptist Church in Evanston, Illinois. Since 2019, he has been on a steering committee for Evanston Reparations, the first municipal reparations program in the United States. He also helped establish the interfaith Evanston Reparations Community Fund, which is intended to be a perpetual resource for the city’s Black community to heal racism and address harm caused by discriminatory practices.

“We’re excited to bring someone with Dr. Nabors’ expertise to Roanoke,” said Rev. Dr. David Jones, pastor of Williams Memorial Baptist Church and a leader in the Roanoke Reparations Group.

Organizers particularly hope to attract area clergy and lay leaders who can take Dr. Nabors’ message back to their congregations so that Roanoke’s faith communities can continue the conversation. He has described this process as “building a beloved community,” using such resources as “solidarity circles” where small groups from different congregations discuss race and strategies to address racism.

“We want local faith communities to benefit from the years of experience it has taken Evanston to establish the trusting relationships that have allowed Black and white groups to reach a point where reparations can be addressed,” Jones said.

