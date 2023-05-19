In early May, the Rotary Club of Blacksburg presented its annual First Responder of the Year Award to Billy Caldwell, a member of the Riner Volunteer Fire Department for more than 45 years.

“Service,” “commitment” and “sacrifice” were words frequently used in describing Caldwell’s service to Montgomery County, according to a news release about the presentation. Caldwell has served in many positions and capacities, including a stint as president of the Southwest Virginia Firefighters Association.

"Thank you so much for this honor, but there are so many others more deserving than me,” Caldwell was quoted saying upon receiving the award.

“It is truly an honor for us to have a man like Billy Caldwell as the recipient of this award,” said club President Phil Araman in the news release. “And even more so, it’s a blessing that we have in our midst such a good neighbor and great friend.”

As part of the award, the club will donate $500 to a local charity in Caldwell’s honor. Caldwell requested that this donation be made to the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley.

The Rotary Club of Blacksburg created their annual First Responder of the Year Award as “a means to show our gratitude and respect for Montgomery County’s fire, rescue and law enforcement personnel,” Araman said in the release. “These folks give so much of themselves in order to protect their fellow citizens. Award recipients exemplify the courage, professionalism and dedication to service that is a common thread among our first responders.”

- The Roanoke Times