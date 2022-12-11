Rotary members address children's winter clothing needs

As winter approaches, many local school children do not have needed coats or other outerwear items to keep them warm during the colder temperatures.

Members of the Rotary Club of Montgomery County raised $3,000 through its Coats for Kids program to donate to area schools to meet the outerwear needs of the students. The $3,000 was recently donated to Auburn Elementary School, Belview Elementary School, Eastern Montgomery Elementary School and Price’s Fork Elementary School.

Members of the Rotary Club of Montgomery County have long supported the community through a variety of service projects. In addition to its Coats for Kids project, the club and its members have supported the Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry, Micah’s Backpack, Montgomery County Christmas Store, Wonder Universe, the county’s Broomin’ and Bloomin’ cleanup, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, as well as international projects.

Rotary members throughout the world take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

The Rotary Club of Montgomery County was chartered in 1986. Members meet bi-weekly on Wednesdays at 7:15 a.m. at The Inn at Virginia Tech. You can find us on Facebook at /RotaryMontgomeryCo/.

- Submitted by Bob Poff