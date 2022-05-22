Rotary presents Youth Awards

The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg presented its 2021-22 Youth Awards to Montgomery County Public Schools students at the club’s May 9 meeting. Seventy-three juniors and seniors from Auburn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Eastern Montgomery high schools were recognized in the areas of academic achievement, career and technical education, and ethics. Each was asked about their future plans when they received their awards and their responses gave all attending great hope for our collective future!

Rotary Code of Ethics Awards were presented to the senior boy and girl at each school, nominated by their teachers, who best exemplify the traits delineated in the Rotary Four-Way Test: “Of the things we think, say or do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” Haley Hollins and Tyler Sparrer of Auburn High School; Cody Miller and Kylene Monaghan of Blacksburg High School; Nathan Filipiak and Kara Wright of Christiansburg High School; and Ann Sisson and Kellen Walthall of Eastern Montgomery High School received this award.

Career and Technical Education Awards were presented to two students from each school, nominated by their teachers, who have achieved excellence in their chosen field of vocational education. Isabella Capozzi and Jackson David Brockman of Auburn High School; Alexis Snyder and Luke Spagnolo of Blacksburg High School; Alexis Cox and Joseph Tuck of Christiansburg High School; and Yesenia Mercado and Mitchem Sutphin of Eastern Montgomery High School received this award.

Academic Achievement Awards were presented to the top 5% of the junior class based on grade point average to: Lauren Connelly, Bryce DeHart and Dawson Richards of Auburn High School; Aun Ali, Linden Ambrose, Haley Bortner, Elizabeth Bryan, Caoilainn Christensen, Jonathan Distler, Kai Feng, David Garza, Carson Gilmore, Henry Goldschmidt, Yashwanth Gollapudi, Suzie Kim, Jackson Lawrence, Heewon Lim, Justin Lin, Erik Midkiff, Erika Miyazaki, Jack Nussbaum, Nevin O’Dowd, Lea Patel, Leah Rockwell, Annelise Rosmaita, Sean Ruan, Mila Santsaver-Jones, William Shi, Eli Sterling, Gabriel Syed, Samantha Wang, Zijun Wang, Samuel Woolsey and Edric Zhang of Blacksburg High School; Iain Abbott, Carson Ballard, Alexis Bentley, Evan Cline, Christopher Junio, Lauren Kwak, Lauren Logwood, Faith McDowell, Bridget Miller, Eden Mitchell, Hannah Parker, Taylor Rasmussen, Anna Rayne, Brendan Robertson, Nathanael Seife, Owen Walker, Brailyn Wilburn and Hannah Williams of Christiansburg High School; and Logan Boone, Madison Bruce, Jenna Gadd and Madeline Mirolli of Eastern Montgomery High School.

Founded in 1923, the motto of the Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg is “Service Above Self.” The Rotary Youth Awards, Professional Leadership and Citizen of the Year Awards, semi-annual blood screening event, youth development programs and community projects, as well as participation in Rotary International programs like PolioPlus and Group Study Exchanges, exemplify this motto.

— Submitted by Terri Fisher