RSVP delivers bags of holiday cheer

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford delivered 120 holiday tote bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of Noble Senior Living on Dec. 16, with the help of RSVP elves! The reception was incredible as these wonderfully filled totes were handed out in a group setting and individually to residents by RSVP volunteers, who received a lot of grateful smiles as they visited with everyone.

A special thank you to Carol Trutt, Carol Cornish, Nola Elliott, Jim Stilwell, Rosemary Jones and Shirley Mullins for helping with delivery. We would also like to thank Montgomery County Communications Specialist Becky Hertling for documenting this event!

The tote bags were generously filled by members of the community, including Montgomery County employees, Calvary United Methodist Church, Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church, Retired Educators Association of Montgomery County and volunteers of RSVP.

- Submitted by Mandy W. Hayes

