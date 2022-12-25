RSVP delivers bags of holiday cheer

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford delivered 120 holiday tote bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of Noble Senior Living on Dec. 16, with the help of RSVP elves! The reception was incredible as these wonderfully filled totes were handed out in a group setting and individually to residents by RSVP volunteers, who received a lot of grateful smiles as they visited with everyone.