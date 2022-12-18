RSVP holds holiday party

The holiday party for members of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford was held Dec. 6 at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

Thirty-four people were in attendance, and loads of wonderful goodies, holiday music and Santa filled the room with Christmas cheer!

Outgoing Advisory Council members Melissa Adams-Felts, Sharon Brown, Nola Elliott, Shannon Hammons, Rosemary Jones, Amanda Terry, Carol Trutt and Remon Yassa were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the program.

Chair Sherri Blevins of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, Deputy County Administrator Angie Hill, Montgomery County Human Services Director Tonia Winn, Montgomery County Communications Specialist Becky Hertling, Town of Christiansburg Mayor Michael Barber and Christiansburg Recreation Center Director Brad Epperley attended to thank the volunteers for their support. Chair Blevins congratulated volunteers on the reported 25,463 hours of service as of Oct. 31.

RSVP would like to thank the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors for their support, the Christiansburg Recreation Center, and a special thank you to Brian Compton (Santa)!

- Submitted by Mandy Hayes