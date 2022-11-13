RSVP Walk-A-Thon raises close to $3,000

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford held a Walk-A-Thon at the Christiansburg Recreation Center Oct. 28 to benefit the 15th annual Supplies for Seniors program.

Brad Epperley, director of the Christiansburg Rec Center, led the first lap and 12 RSVP volunteers and community members walked 299 laps, or 37 miles!

In January 2023, the RSVP Supplies for Seniors project will provide many homebound seniors and veterans with personal and household supplies at a time when bad weather and high heating bills increase their hardship level.

Congratulations to those who won prizes during the event:

Steve Huppert won a $100 BP gas card (donated by Remon Yassa) for the most laps walked by an individual.

Sharon Brown won a $50 gift card for the largest amount raised by an individual.

Barbara Parrish won a $25 gift card for the best costume.

We would like to recognize the following businesses and organizations (listed alphabetically) for sponsoring the event:

Auburn United Methodist Church

Brenda Flora CPA

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Christiansburg Parks and Recreation

El Charro

Horne Funeral Service

Pizza Inn

Todd’s Jewelry

Town Of Christiansburg

We would also like to thank Tammy Caldwell of the Christiansburg Rec Center for providing lunch during the Walk-A-Thon, and Carilion NRV Medical Center for donating bottled water.

RSVP is requesting monetary donations for Supplies for Seniors; however, we will accept donations of needed items during the month of November.

For more information, find us online at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp or on Facebook, or contact us at 540-382-5775 or rsvp@montgomerycountyva.gov.

- Submitted by Mandy W. Hayes