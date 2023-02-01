RSVP wraps up Supplies for Seniors

Volunteers from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford and community members teamed up on Jan. 18 at the Christiansburg Recreation Center for RSVP’s 15th Annual Supplies for Seniors. Thanks to this project, 215 homebound seniors and veterans living in Montgomery County and the city of Radford received a delivery of about $50 worth of basic household supplies and personal care products.

Supplies for Seniors takes place in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service initiative. Since 1994, thousands of Americans have remembered Dr. King by providing service to their communities.

RSVP extends thanks to all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly moving supplies, sorting, bagging and delivering, including: Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins, Sharon Brown, Jill Songer, Taska Bailey, Brenda Arnold, Shirley Mullins, Rosemary Jones, Carol Kauffman, Regina Howard, Sarah Carter, Raymond Lyons, Ron Hall, Sandy Cox, Robbie Hall, Sharon Hall, Carol Trutt, Jolene Rawlings, Rich Rawlings, Lynn Brammer, Shannon Cook, Kaitlyn Collins, Tammy Caldwell, Jim Whetzel, Brandon Decker, Nate Hall, Darren Graham, Ryan Hubble, Wil Oldham, Shawn Stump, Dylan Vest, Isaac Ritenour, Aaron Weber, Dru Yopp, Christiansburg Police Department, City of Radford Police Department, Blacksburg Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the NRV Agency on Aging. The agency also thanks Janet Brennend, Rich Rawlings, Jolene Rawlings and Robbie Hall for helping with the delivery of bags.

- The Roanoke Times