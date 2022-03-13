Shawsville Lay Ministerial Association selects officers

The following slate of officers has been selected by the Shawsville Lay Ministerial Association for 2022:

President: Carroll Carr.

Vice president: Joyce M. Kelley.

Secretary: Sandy McClanahan.

Treasurer: Vivian Simmons.

Chaplain: Rev. Ken Gray.

Director, Dale’s Place Food Pantry: Victoria Wynn.

Non-Food Emergency Program Director: Toby Simmons.

Monthly meetings (except July and December) are held at Big Spring Baptist Church in Elliston on the third Sunday of each month beginning at 3 p.m. Ministers in the Shawsville-Elliston area and/or lay persons from their churches are invited to attend the meetings to help plan activities for the community. The next meeting is scheduled for Sunday, March 20.

The group has planned to have their Spring Blessing Day on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. until noon at OldTown Field, Shawsville. People may bring their donations from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on that day to allow time for setup.

Fifth Sunday Evening Services will resume in May; the first service is scheduled to be held at First Baptist Church in Elliston on May 29.

For more information about any of the activities, you may call Joyce M. Kelley at 268-2916.

- Submitted by Joyce Kelley